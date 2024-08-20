Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (TASE:LCTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (TASE:LCTX) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCTX is 0.06%, an increase of 21.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 96,670K shares.

Broadwood Capital holds 41,666K shares representing 22.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Defender Capital, LLC. holds 4,973K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 32.25% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 4,700K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares , representing a decrease of 32.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 49.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,417K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Raffles Associates holds 4,358K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares , representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCTX by 11.23% over the last quarter.

