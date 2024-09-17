Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Innodata (INOD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Innodata (NasdaqGM:INOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.51% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Innodata is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 131.51% from its latest reported closing price of $14.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innodata is 124MM, an increase of 15.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodata. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOD is 0.04%, an increase of 51.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 11,740K shares. The put/call ratio of INOD is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,238K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 12.51% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,187K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 894K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 133.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 863K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 123.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 624K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 132.97% over the last quarter.

Innodata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innodata is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

