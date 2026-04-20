Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Health In Tech (HIT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Health In Tech (NasdaqCM:HIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.00% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Health In Tech is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 189.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Health In Tech is 42MM, an increase of 27.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Health In Tech. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIT is 0.04%, an increase of 3,277.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 150.45% to 2,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 806K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 404K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 72.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 171K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 31.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIT by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 134K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

XTX Topco holds 127K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.