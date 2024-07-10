Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of GeneDx Holdings (WGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of GeneDx Holdings (NasdaqGS:WGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.87% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for GeneDx Holdings is $23.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.87% from its latest reported closing price of $29.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GeneDx Holdings is 259MM, an increase of 16.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeneDx Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGS is 0.17%, an increase of 305.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.76% to 14,068K shares. The put/call ratio of WGS is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,136K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 154.75% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 2,474K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,127K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 84.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 2,191.45% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,125K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares , representing a decrease of 49.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGS by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 835K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GeneDx Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis™, its innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.