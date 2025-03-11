Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NasdaqGS:LOCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.72% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.72% from its latest reported closing price of $10.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for El Pollo Loco Holdings is 508MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo Loco Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.14%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 31,229K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,533K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,455K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 42.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 45.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,406K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia.

