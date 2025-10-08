Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Corsair Gaming (CRSR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Corsair Gaming (NasdaqGS:CRSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is $11.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.14% from its latest reported closing price of $8.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is 1,954MM, an increase of 38.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.04%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 48,887K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,513K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing an increase of 39.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 66.91% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,349K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,456K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 49.83% over the last quarter.

