Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Codere Online Luxembourg (NasdaqCM:CDRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.97% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Codere Online Luxembourg is $12.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.89 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 55.97% from its latest reported closing price of $7.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Codere Online Luxembourg is 176MM, an increase of 26.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codere Online Luxembourg. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRO is 0.28%, an increase of 444.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 5,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,527K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 117.76% over the last quarter.

BGAFX - Baron Global Advantage Fund holds 821K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 139.84% over the last quarter.

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 295K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 100.26% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 83K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRO by 110.87% over the last quarter.

FRNKX - Frank Value Fund INVESTOR CLASS holds 58K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Codere Online Luxembourg S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

