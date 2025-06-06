Stocks

Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (BMV:ATOS) with Buy Recommendation

June 06, 2025 — 12:54 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (BMV:ATOS) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:ATOS / Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,361K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,846K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 61.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,855K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

