Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Atossa Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ATOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 627.43% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atossa Therapeutics is $6.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.61. The average price target represents an increase of 627.43% from its latest reported closing price of $0.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atossa Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atossa Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATOS is 0.00%, an increase of 27.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.29% to 34,752K shares. The put/call ratio of ATOS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,361K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,846K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 61.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,855K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATOS by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

