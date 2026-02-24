Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (AMPX.WS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:AMPX.WS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.58% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant is $7.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.61 to a high of $8.59. The average price target represents an increase of 86.58% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant is 126MM, an increase of 115.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 23.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX.WS is 0.02%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.06% to 8,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,339K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 75.73% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 683K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 676K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing an increase of 16.67%.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 470K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares , representing an increase of 58.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX.WS by 85.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

