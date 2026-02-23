Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Amprius Technologies (AMPX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.27% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amprius Technologies is $17.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 88.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amprius Technologies is 100MM, an increase of 71.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amprius Technologies. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPX is 0.05%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 72,219K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,678K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 57.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing a decrease of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,393K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares , representing a decrease of 29.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 44.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,214K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing an increase of 80.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 712.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,195K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPX by 7.02% over the last quarter.

