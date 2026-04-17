Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Alpha Cognition (ACOG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Alpha Cognition (NasdaqCM:ACOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 169.21% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alpha Cognition is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 169.21% from its latest reported closing price of $6.82 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alpha Cognition is 25MM, an increase of 146.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Cognition. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACOG is 0.47%, an increase of 29.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.47% to 9,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,071K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 94.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 1,575.88% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 1,968K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 34.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 42.47% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,672K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 56.96% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 1,060K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 90.54% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 1,056K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares , representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACOG by 13.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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