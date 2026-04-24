Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of AEye (LIDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of AEye (NasdaqCM:LIDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.18% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for AEye is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 178.18% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for AEye is 1,291MM, an increase of 553,977.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in AEye. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIDR is 0.00%, an increase of 395.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 159.15% to 8,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 794K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 510K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIDR by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Benjamin Edwards holds 470K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIDR by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 274K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Connective Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.