Craig-Hallum Downgrades Teradyne (LSE:0LEF)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Craig-Hallum downgraded their outlook for Teradyne (LSE:0LEF) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.34% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 147.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 110.26 GBX to a high of 192.78 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.34% from its latest reported closing price of 147.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,534MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LEF is 0.27%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 184,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,624K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,815K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 4.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,545K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEF by 31.73% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 4,133K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

