Craig-Hallum downgrades Symbotic on ‘credibility hit’ from accounting problems

As previously reported, Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm downgraded Symbotic (SYM) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $25, down from $45, citing the company’s “accounting mishap” and associated “credibility hit.” While the firm’s long-term view remains unchanged, it sees “too much uncertainty to defend the stock” at this point, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.