Craig-Hallum Downgrades MasTec (MTZ)

On February 27, 2023, Craig-Hallum downgraded their outlook for MasTec from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.64% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $114.32. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.64% from its latest reported closing price of $97.18.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is $13,040MM, an increase of 33.36%. The projected annual EPS is $5.22, an increase of 1,072.82%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,311K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 29.71% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,061K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 99.89% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,785K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,261K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 23.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,821K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 27.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.03% to 71,972K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mastec Background Information

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

