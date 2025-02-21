Craig-Hallum Downgrades Axon Enterprise (LSE:0HKE)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Craig-Hallum downgraded their outlook for Axon Enterprise (LSE:0HKE) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is 640.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 416.51 GBX to a high of 838.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of 540.66 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 2,065MM, an increase of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 226 owner(s) or 14.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKE is 0.43%, an increase of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 75,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 27.77% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,977K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 35.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 29.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,848K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,816K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 46.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 171.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.