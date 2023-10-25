CRAI vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Consulting Services sector might want to consider either CRA International (CRAI) or Accenture (ACN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

CRA International and Accenture are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRAI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ACN has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CRAI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.66, while ACN has a forward P/E of 24.47. We also note that CRAI has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58.

Another notable valuation metric for CRAI is its P/B ratio of 3.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ACN has a P/B of 7.03.

Based on these metrics and many more, CRAI holds a Value grade of B, while ACN has a Value grade of C.

CRAI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ACN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CRAI is the superior option right now.

