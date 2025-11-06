CRAI Shares Increase 2.8% Since Its Q3 Earnings Release

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The better-than-expected result and increased guidance had a positive impact on the market, as the company’s shares have risen 2.8% since the earnings release.

CRAI announced its 2025 constant-currency revenue guidance in the range of $740-$748 million, compared with the prior revenue range of $730-$745 million. The midpoint of the guided range ($744 million) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.1 million. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12.6-13% compared to the prior view of 12.3-13%.

Quarterly EPS of $2.06 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14% and increased 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $185.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% but decreased 10.8% year over year.

Other Quarterly Details for CRAI

The company delivered 77% utilization, while the headcount was down 1% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 14.6% year over year to $24.4 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 40 basis points year over year to 13.1%, above our estimate of 11.6%.

The company exited the second quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $22.50 million compared with $26.7 million at the end of the December-end quarter of 2024. It generated $85.25 million of cash from operating activities. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.2 million in dividends.

Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a jump of 2.6% in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

