CRAI International's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

CRA International, Inc. CRAI reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted EPS came in at $1.88, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and increased 2.7% year over year. Revenues of $186.9 million beat the consensus mark by 4% and rose 9% from the year-ago quarter.

CRAI: Other Quarterly Details

The company delivered 76% utilization, while the headcount was down 3.2% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 4.4% year over year to $23.3 million. The non-GAAP EBITDA margin improved 60 basis points year over year to 12.4%, in line with our estimate.

The company exited the second quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $19.5 million compared with $26.7 million at the end of the December-end quarter of 2024. It generated $74 million of cash from operating activities. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.4 million in dividends.

CRAI’s 2025 Outlook

CRAI announced its 2025 constant-currency revenue guidance in the range of $730 million-$745 million for 2025 compared with the prior revenue range of $715 million-$735 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $723.2 million. The company expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 12.3%-13% compared to the prior view of 12%-13%.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

