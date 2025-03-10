CRAI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $179.94, changing hands as low as $179.28 per share. CRA International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRAI's low point in its 52 week range is $133.535 per share, with $214.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.00.

