CRAI Benefits From Global Talent Pool & Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Charles River Associates CRAI reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 per share and declined 10.4% year over year. Revenues of $201 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193.3 million and increased 10.5% year over year.

How Is Charles River Associates Faring?

CRAI has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality analytical and strategic consulting services across diverse industries. While the company is a relatively small player, it benefits from the growing demand for specialized advisory services across the globe. Its ability to attract top talent, combined with a focus on innovation and client-centric solutions, positions it for significant growth.

At the end of 2025, CRAI had 959 consulting staff, comprising 164 officers, 563 other senior staff and 232 junior staff. The company collaborates with independent experts from top academic institutions, improving its ability to address complex client needs. These experts also assist in generating business opportunities and connecting the company to other leading professionals in academia and industry.

Access to a global talent pool improves CRAI’s ability to solve complex issues, making it a preferred choice for multi-national clients. The company’s ability to collaborate across borders and gain knowledge in different industries secures a competitive moat.

CRAI streamlines internal operations to boost efficiency, ensuring consistent delivery of value to its clients. The company’s presence across North America and Europe plays a vital role in its ability to serve a diverse client base, catering to varied industrial and regional demands. Operating across the globe fosters partnerships with leading professionals globally, further solidifying its expertise and appeal. CRAI's customer-focused initiatives drive improved financial performance and bolster market sentiment, supporting long-term top line growth.

Charles River Associates Revenue (TTM)

Charles River Associates revenue-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

Over the years, the company has steadily increased its dividend payouts, paying $9.6 million in 2022, $10.8 million in 2023, $12.3 million in 2024 and $13.8 million in 2025. Share repurchase activity has varied, with $27.6 million repurchased in 2022, $31.4 million in 2023, $33.3 million in 2024 and $47.1 million in 2025. Such actions persisted despite fluctuations in CRAI’s cash position, underscoring its dedication to creating long-term value for investors, thus boosting morale.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Charles River Associates currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Corpay CPAY and ESCO Technologies ESE. These two companies also presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Corpay has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

ESCO Technologies has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.9%. ESE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.4%, on average.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.