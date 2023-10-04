Crafting Change: Amy Peterson's Vision for Empowering Women

Meet Amy Peterson, the CEO of Rebel Nell, a social enterprise with a profound mission to empower women through employment and comprehensive support.

Amy’s journey began with a dream to break into the male-domiated world of baseball. Though she worked her way up from intern to Associate Counsel for the Detroit Tigers, her dream transformed when she witnessed the resilience of women facing adversity in a nearby shelter. As a result, she established Rebel Nell in 2013, providing employment and holistic assistance to disrupt the cycle of homelessness through crafting unique jewelry and items from repurposed material. Looking forward, Amy envisions Rebel Nell becoming a global symbol of women’s empowerment, impacting lives worldwide. Her story is one that exemplifies the fusion of business pursuits with a compassionate heart, reminding us that success is first and foremost measured by lives transformed.

We asked Amy about the story behind Rebel Nell’s founding, how her past experiences contribute to how she operates as an entrepreneur, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Rebel Nell?

A: In 2013, I was living in Detroit pursuing my childhood dream of working in baseball, particularly focused on becoming the first female general manager. I had worked my way up from an intern to achieving the position of Associate Counsel for the Detroit Tigers. There were a lot of challenges being a woman in the industry, particularly with my ambitions. At the same time, I was living right next to a well-known women and family shelter in Detroit. I would come home from the games and connect with some of the residents. The women I met were very inspiring. Many shared stories of how they left challenging situations in search of a better opportunity for themselves and their family members. These connections, along with my own personal experiences, led me to think, “What if I could create a company that was solely dedicated to empowering women?” Rebel Nell was born.

We employ women directly from the shelter and provide them not only with employment but also all of the wraparound support that they need to assist in their transition to an independent life. This “ah-ha” moment is where the journey started. Next, we needed to determine what we were going to produce in order to create employment opportunities. I loved the idea of repurposing material and thinking sustainably about our product.

I was on a run in Detroit and stumbled upon some fallen street art and graffiti that was laying on the ground. I loved the way it looked, with all of its layers and history. My business partner and I discovered a way to draw out the layers creating a unique material from which our company would create one-of-a-kind jewelry, promotional items, corporate gifts, and experiences. Our items are all about instilling confidence from the time of creation when the designer’s vision is translated into the item and that confidence transfers to the new owner. To date, we have hired 41 women out of the shelter and graduated 36 into the traditional workforce.

Q: What problem does Rebel Nell solve?

A: As a social enterprise, we are committed to putting our people and mission at the same level of importance as our profit. Many women are economically disadvantaged and often find themselves without a home or support system, dependent on government subsidies, and confined to a life with little, if any, opportunity to break the cycle. These women are challenged with many obstacles that often leave them desolate and feeling like they have nowhere to turn. Rebel Nell is committed to addressing many of the challenges by creating a safe, supportive, and understanding work environment where they can learn new skills, gain financial independence, and rebuild their confidence through wraparound support.

By offering stable jobs and creating a safe, supporting, and understanding work environment where they can learn new skills while getting the resources to tackle barriers that have been prohibitive in the past, Rebel Nell has helped many women break the cycle of homelessness and provide for themselves and their families. Through training and mentorship programs, the women at Rebel Nell learn various aspects of jewelry-making, including design, crafting, and marketing. This comprehensive skill-building approach not only equips them with practical skills but also instills a sense of pride and accomplishment that will get stronger with each generation that follows.

Beyond employment, Rebel Nell also provides support services, including financial literacy training, assistance with housing, transportation, and access to resources for personal development. By addressing the holistic needs of these women, Rebel Nell ensures that they have the tools and support necessary to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Rebel Nell’s impact extends far beyond the individual lives they touch. By repurposing meaningful material and fallen graffiti into jewelry and gifts, they contribute to revitalize the greater community and promote sustainable practices. Our items and experiences are not just beautiful adornments. They carry stories of resilience, empowerment, and the vibrancy of the cities we live in.

Q: What makes Rebel Nell different from other similar organizations?

A: Rebel Nell is a unique brand that stands out from others due to its social mission and commitment to creating positive change in the community.

Social Impact: We employ women who have faced barriers to traditional employment, such as homelessness or previous involvement in the criminal justice system. Through meaningful employment and support, Rebel Nell helps these women gain financial independence and build a brighter future.

Upcycled Materials: We use upcycled materials in our jewelry pieces and corporate gifts. Rebel Nell collects fallen graffiti and other meaningful material from iconic locations around the country and repurposes it into beautiful and unique designs. This approach not only reduces waste but also celebrates history and preserves memories.

Handcrafted Artistry: Each piece of jewelry made by Rebel Nell is handcrafted with care and attention to detail. Each piece is one of a kind because of the unique nature of the material as well as the woman who made it. She infused her creativity and individual style into each design, making every item special. And, of course, the story continues to the person who wears it.

Storytelling: Rebel Nell's items carry a powerful story. It reflects the spirit of Detroit and the women who create it, making each purchase more than just a fashion statement. Customers get the opportunity to own a piece of art with a significant social impact. We have really found our niche with promotional items and corporate gifts. We are able to provide thoughtful and meaningful items that clients appreciate.

Community Support: By supporting Rebel Nell, customers are contributing to a positive cycle of change. The company invests in education, mentorship, and financial planning for its employees, empowering them to break free from the cycle of poverty.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: Throughout my early childhood, I was a competitive ice skater. I used to make the mistake of watching other competitors skate their programs before it was my turn to compete. This would often get in my head and cause me to lose focus and not perform my best. It serves as a reminder even today to stay focused on what I can control and not worry about or compare myself to what others around me are doing. Skating also taught me the importance of falling down and getting back up with a smile on your face to finish your routine. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that was a very humbling and valuable life lesson. You are going to slip and fall taking jumps in life. You have to get up and keep going.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting Rebel Nell?

A: Get an accountant and bookkeeper early in the game. Every starting entrepreneur is bootstrapping and wants to save money. So many times we think we can manage the books while also running the business. It is a mistake I see all the time. Unless you have a finance background, I recommend getting a bookkeeper as soon as possible. Otherwise, you are going to pay down the road to fix the mistakes you might make.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The fact that every single day hope springs eternal. You have to believe and remain optimistic. That is the hardest but most rewarding part of the entrepreneurial journey because some days everything does work out for the good.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: The greatest myth is “start your own business so you have more free time.” Nothing could be further from the truth. If you are looking for free time as your motivating factor, I highly recommend you stay in your current job. Entrepreneurship is challenging, especially startup life. It requires your time, energy, and money. You have to be passionate about what you are doing to keep going.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Yes. That is what comes with being an entrepreneur. There will be moments of doubt, uncertainty, and challenges that might seem insurmountable. Every day you have to get up and make a decision. Am I going to keep fighting for this or am I going to give up? Obviously this choice is easier when things are going well, but you really get to know yourself during the tough times. A mentor once said to me, “You have to love your business even when hating it is easier.” I truly love what I do. I love my team and I believe passionately in the work. I love my business even during the really difficult times – and there have been a lot of them. I keep telling myself that this is just a wave. You have to hang on and tumble through it. It won’t be clear and parts will be dark and confusing. But you will eventually come out of it to clear and calm. Stay resilient, persevere through tough times, and have faith that things will get better.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: Success for me has changed a little bit over the years. It is important to stay focused on the bottom line, but success for me is more than that. It is being a part of someone else’s journey of independence. The journey is tough and the road is long and winding but there is nothing better or more rewarding than when one of our team members shares a success like purchasing a car, buying a house, or getting a new job. These are the moments I fight for.

I admit, I love to work. It brings me a lot of joy. I need to unlearn that success is measured by the amount of time you work. There is more to life than just the hours you put in. It is a matter of defining your own success. For clarity, I don't believe in work-life "balance.” There is no right answer. The answer is for you to determine. Some days I am a great leader and amazing CEO but not the most present mom. Other days I am an amazing mom but sacrificed something at work. I am working on being present in the moment and letting go of what I can't control. This will make me a better mom, a better wife, and a better leader for my team. Best advice I ever received was to breathe, be present, and drink water.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting Rebel Nell? What experiences have contributed to this growth?

A: I have grown so much since starting the company in 2013. I believe that I am a good leader. However, I also know that I am not a good teacher. It is important to know your strengths as well as your weaknesses. Know when you should lean on someone else versus carrying the entire burden when it isn’t your strength.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Take it one day at a time. Each day is a rollercoaster ride of loving your business to wanting to shut it all down. Eventually, you learn to live in the neutral zone and appreciate everything you learned along the way. Remember that there are no failures, only learning opportunities. I would likely do it all over again.

Q: What’s next for you and Rebel Nell?

A: I want Rebel Nell to become an internationally-recognized social enterprise that stands for women's empowerment and an appreciation of your own self-worth. The product will be widely acknowledged for its creativity and quality and worn by badass women around the globe.

