Craft Brew Alliance Stock Soars On Anheuser-Busch Buyout Offer

Craft Brew Alliance’s stock soared more than 120% in after-hours trading on news that Anheuser-Busch InBev agreed to buy out the Portland-based brewer.

The Budweiser parent company said it would buy the remaining Craft Brew stock for $16.50 per share in cash, a premium to Monday’s closing price of $7.33.

The back story. The world’s largest brewer already owns 31.2% of U.S. company Craft Brew, whose brands include Kona Brewing, Omission and Redhook, but opted out of purchasing the remaining shares in August. AB InBev had the option to buy the company for $22 a share this year, or increasing amounts in subsequent years.

The Stella Artois and Beck’s owner has moved into the craft-beer market in recent years, as it struggled with declining U.S. volumes. It previously reached a distribution deal with Craft Brew.

AB InBev’s stock is up 25% for the year to date despite falling nearly 10% last month after a disappointing third quarter. In a bid to trim its heavy debt pile, the brewer listed its Asian business — Budweiser APAC — in Hong Kong, raising $5 billion.

Craft Brew’s stock has fallen 48% so far this year, partly because of AB Inbev’s snub.

What’s new. AB InBev said on Monday it has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Craft Brew Alliance. The $16.50 per share offer, a large premium to Monday’s closing price of $7.33, values the company at around $321 million.

The Budweiser brewer’s U-turn sent Craft Brew’s stock soaring 122% after the bell, close to the offer price. The deal is expected to close next year. AB InBev’s stock also climbed 1.5% in early trading on Tuesday.

Looking ahead. AB Inbev’s about-turn shows how important the craft-beer craze has become for the world’s biggest brewers. The company has pushed more expensive beers in developed markets and expanded in emerging markets in recent years to counteract declining U.S. sales.

It did not disclose why it turned Craft Brew down in August, but it couldn’t pass up the opportunity to buy the Portland-based company at such a heavy discount.

