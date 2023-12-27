Craft a Solid Portfolio for 2024 With 4 Consumer Staple Stocks

Amid economic uncertainties, the consumer staple space remains a steadfast presence in investors' portfolios, providing stability and potential returns. As the sector emerges from the trials of a challenging 2023, there's a palpable sense of optimism for the new year.



Moderating inflation, compelling valuations and the strength of companies' pricing power present great opportunities for consumer staple players in 2024. Before getting into the prospects for the new year, let’s take a quick look at the hurdles faced by consumer staple companies in 2023.

2023, a Test of Resilience

The year gone by was indeed difficult, with inflation making headlines. The inflationary landscape pinched consumers’ pockets, leading them to look for budget-friendly alternatives and shift from big brands toward private-label companies. This hampered the sales volume of consumer staple manufacturers.



Meanwhile, the elevated cost of inputs and labor was a drag on margins. Although companies took to raising their product prices to cover higher input costs, it was not very well-received by consumers who were already stretching their budgets.

2024, a New Dawn?

The dawn of 2024 brings renewed hope for the consumer staple sector. One of the key factors contributing to this positive outlook is the moderation of inflation, which is likely to enhance companies’ margins and profits. Also, moderating inflation is likely to help consumers ease their budgets, which will fuel companies’ sales volumes. Moreover, companies that made strategic advertising and brand-building investments this year are likely to experience resultant gains in 2024.



Although economic uncertainties persist, the need for everyday products remains constant. Consumer staple companies stand to gain in such times as they offer items essential to daily life, ensuring a consistent market. While they do not usually offer exorbitant returns, they do not fail overnight either.



Additionally, valuations in the consumer staple sector have become notably compelling due to the turmoil witnessed in 2023. The sector's underperformance in 2023 has left many stocks trading at attractive levels, presenting an enticing opportunity for investors.



As we are nearing 2024, the consumer staple sector stands at the crossroads of recovery. While challenges remain, the prospects of a more favorable economic landscape, combined with companies’ operational excellence, bode well. On that note, we have pinpointed four stocks from the Zacks Consumer Staples universe that carry a favorable Zacks Rank and appear promising for the new year.

4 Enticing Opportunities

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is worth a shot. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has been growing its market share through innovation and premiumization. Molson Coors has been investing in iconic brands and growth opportunities in the above-premium beer space, expanding in adjacencies and beyond beer and creating digital competencies for commercial functions, supply-chain-related system capabilities and employees. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Molson Coors, which counts as one of the world’s largest brewers, is likely to continue benefiting from its brand strength and efficient pricing strategy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $5.14 to $5.41 over the past 60 days.

Another promising bet is The Procter & Gamble Company PG. This branded consumer product company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s products play a key role in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers worldwide. The underlying strength of brands, pricing and other appropriate strategies have been aiding organic sales growth for Procter & Gamble. A focus on productivity and cost-saving plans is also helping PG enhance margins.



Procter & Gamble anticipates year-over-year all-in sales growth of 2-4% for fiscal 2024. Organic sales are likely to increase 4-5% in fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased by a penny in the past 60 days to $6.42, indicating growth of 8.8% from the fiscal 2023 figure.

Investors can take a sip of The Coca-Cola Company KO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KO is on track with its strategy of becoming a total beverage company by focusing on the core brands and making relevant investments to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Coca-Cola is focused on diversifying its portfolio to tap the rapidly growing ready-to-drink alcohol beverage category as part of its innovation strategy.



This beverage giant has been witnessing robust revenues across segments due to the solid price/mix and concentrate sales. These upsides, along with Coca-Cola’s investments in strengthening digital sales, bode well. The consensus mark for 2024 EPS has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at $2.80.

Investors can indulge in The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, currently holding a Zacks Rank #2. This consumer-packaged food and beverage company has experienced positive momentum, particularly in its three crucial pillars — Foodservice, Emerging Markets and U.S. Retail Grow platforms. Additionally, The Kraft Heinz Company has been actively pursuing its transformation plan, with the AGILE@SCALE strategy standing out.



This strategic approach involves making partnerships with technology giants and innovative leaders, contributing significantly to enhancing the company's agile expertise and capabilities. The Kraft Heinz Company has been undertaking strategic pricing initiatives to improve its performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC’s 2024 EPS has risen by around 2% to $3.01 over the past 60 days.

