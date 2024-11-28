News & Insights

Stocks

Cradle Resources Updates Director’s Securities Portfolio

November 28, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cradle Resources Limited has announced a change in Director Grant Davey’s interest in securities, with an acquisition of 6 million unquoted options. These options, awarded as incentives, are set to expire in 2027 and 2029, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on long-term growth. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EE1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.