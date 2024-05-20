Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Steel Dynamics

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $137.0, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $118.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.89% increase from the previous average price target of $113.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Steel Dynamics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $150.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Underweight $118.00 $100.00 David Gagliano BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $120.00 $110.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Steel Dynamics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Steel Dynamics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steel Dynamics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

Breaking Down Steel Dynamics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Steel Dynamics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.07% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STLD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.