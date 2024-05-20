Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Nucor

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $203.0, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.14% increase from the previous average price target of $191.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Nucor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $190.00 - Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $200.00 $210.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $190.00 $195.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $195.00 $180.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Nucor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nucor analyst ratings.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Nucor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.34% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NUE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NUE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.