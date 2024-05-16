Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Healthpeak Properties

Analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Healthpeak Properties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.3% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Healthpeak Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Announces Buy $22.00 - Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $19.00 - Michael Carroll RBC Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 -

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 459 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Healthpeak Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.65% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Healthpeak Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

