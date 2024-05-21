Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Dada Nexus

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Highlighting a 58.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $7.30.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dada Nexus is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Ronald Keung Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $2.10 - Thomas Chong Jefferies Lowers Buy $2.90 $8.60 Jin Yoon New Street Research Announces Neutral $2.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dada Nexus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dada Nexus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dada Nexus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dada Nexus analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Dada Nexus Better

Dada Nexus is a leading crowdsourced delivery service in China. The company has two core businesses, Dada Now, which is an on-demand delivery platform that provides last-mile and intracity services; and JD Daojia, or JDDJ, which is an online on-demand retail platform that connects consumers to merchants with its delivery capabilities. As of 2022, Dada Now accounted for 34% of revenue while JDDJ accounted for the rest. JDDJ and Dada Nexus merged in 2016, where JD.com received 47.4% ownership of the merged entity in exchange for its JDDJ business. As of June 2023, JD.com and Walmart Inc own 53.9% and 9.3% of Dada Nexus, respectively. Dada Nexus competes with other logistics companies such as SF Intra-City, with Didi in its delivery business, and with Meituan in its on-demand retail segment.

Dada Nexus's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Dada Nexus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.3%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dada Nexus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dada Nexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DADA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Upgrades Neutral Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DADA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.