Cracking plant at Venezuela's Amuay refinery halted for repairs: sources

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

March 12, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by Mircely Guanipa for Reuters ->

MARACAY, Venezuela, March 12 (Reuters) - The fluid catalytic cracking plant at Venezuela's Amuay refinery, which is crucial for production of gasoline, has been halted for repairs for at least a week, five people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The sources were unable to state what precisely was under repair.

Venezuela's state-run oil and gas company PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amuay and the Cardon refinery make up the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP), the largest in the oil-producing country, with the capacity to convert 955,000 barrels of crude per day.

Venezuela's crude refining capacity suffers from regular incidents and unscheduled shutdowns, which critics say is due to a lack of investment and insufficient maintenance.

