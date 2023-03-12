Cracking plant at Venezuela's Amuay refinery halted for repairs: sources

MARACAY, Venezuela, March 12 (Reuters) - The fluid catalytic cracking plant at Venezuela's Amuay refinery, which is crucial for production of gasoline, has been halted for repairs for at least a week, five people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The sources were unable to state what precisely was under repair.
Venezuela's state-run oil and gas company PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amuay and the Cardon refinery make up the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP), the largest in the oil-producing country, with the capacity to convert 955,000 barrels of crude per day.
Venezuela's crude refining capacity suffers from regular incidents and unscheduled shutdowns, which critics say is due to a lack of investment and insufficient maintenance.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa, Writing by Vivian Sequera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
