Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Zillow Gr

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.53, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.78% from the previous average price target of $51.93.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Zillow Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $71.00 $52.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $50.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $47.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $55.00 $42.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $36.00 $35.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Financial Milestones: Zillow Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Zillow Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Zillow Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

