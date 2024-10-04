Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Williams Companies

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Marking an increase of 9.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Williams Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $45.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $42.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $41.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $43.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

