Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Weatherford International

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.88, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.96% increase from the previous average price target of $146.67.

The perception of Weatherford International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $155.00 - Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $160.00 $135.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $151.00 $130.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $184.00 $180.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Weatherford International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.74, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

