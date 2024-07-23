Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Voya Financial

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Voya Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $84.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $82.14, the current average has increased by 2.79%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Voya Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $86.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $78.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $79.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $91.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Voya Financial's Background

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Voya Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Voya Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

