Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Vital Energy

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vital Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Highlighting a 14.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $60.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vital Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $66.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $42.00 $55.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $31.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $52.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $69.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $68.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $54.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vital Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vital Energy

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Financial Insights: Vital Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Vital Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

