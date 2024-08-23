Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Vera Bradley by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vera Bradley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vera Bradley's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vera Bradley's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

