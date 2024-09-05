Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For UWM Hldgs

UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UWM Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $4.75. Observing a 17.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of UWM Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Sell $4.75 $4.50 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $8.00 $7.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.00 Eric Hagen BTIG Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Underweight $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UWM Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UWM Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UWM Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into UWM Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UWM Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind UWM Hldgs

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

UWM Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: UWM Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -25.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UWM Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UWM Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 19.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UWMC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for UWMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.