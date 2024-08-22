Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For United Parcel Service

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $144.87, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 10.1% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $161.15.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Parcel Service is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Seidl TD Cowen Announces Hold $144.00 - Jack Atkins Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $168.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $145.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $158.00 Benjamin Hartford Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $169.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $134.00 $156.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $159.00 $175.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $140.00 $157.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $144.00 $150.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $135.00 $160.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $151.00 $170.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $160.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $157.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $156.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Parcel Service's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United Parcel Service's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Parcel Service analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

United Parcel Service's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, United Parcel Service faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.07% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.55.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Underperform Neutral Dec 2021 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UPS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.