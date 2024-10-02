Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Triumph Financial

Analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Triumph Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.75% increase from the previous average price target of $68.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Triumph Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $74.00 $68.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $65.00 $60.00 Michael Perito Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $70.00 $75.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $74.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Triumph Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Triumph Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc is a is a financial holding company. The company has four reportable segments namely Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services with revenue derived from factoring services, The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division which provides a presentment, audit and payment solution to Shipper, Broker, and Factor clients in the trucking industry and The corporate segment includes holding company financing and investment activities and management and administrative expenses to support the overall operations of the Company.

A Deep Dive into Triumph Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Triumph Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.85%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Triumph Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Triumph Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

