Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Theravance Biopharma

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.75, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.67%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Theravance Biopharma by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marc Frahm TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $15.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Theravance Biopharma. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Theravance Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Theravance Biopharma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Theravance Biopharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small-molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused on the areas of inflammation and immunology. The firm applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. The company develops lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Financial Milestones: Theravance Biopharma's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Theravance Biopharma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Theravance Biopharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -80.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Theravance Biopharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Theravance Biopharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Theravance Biopharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

