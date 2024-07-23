Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Teledyne Technologies

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Teledyne Technologies, revealing an average target of $443.75, a high estimate of $470.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. A 9.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $491.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teledyne Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin McCarthy Vertical Research Announces Buy $470.00 - Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $400.00 $490.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Buy $450.00 $475.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $455.00 $510.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teledyne Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Teledyne Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Teledyne Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Teledyne Technologies's Background

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

A Deep Dive into Teledyne Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teledyne Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teledyne Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teledyne Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

