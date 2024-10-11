Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Tanger

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tanger (NYSE:SKT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tanger, presenting an average target of $31.8, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.43% from the previous average price target of $29.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tanger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $31.00 $29.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tanger. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tanger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tanger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in U.S. states and Canada.

Tanger: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tanger's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.55% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Tanger's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tanger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tanger's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, Tanger faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

