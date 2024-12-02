Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Stryker

Ratings for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $398.89, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. Marking an increase of 5.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $377.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Stryker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $445.00 $370.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $411.00 $406.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $418.00 $402.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $394.00 $383.00 Kyle Rose Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $400.00 $360.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $386.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $420.00 $380.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $420.00 $375.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $380.00 $370.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $384.00 $380.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $381.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $370.00 $366.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $405.00 $378.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $409.00 $393.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $383.00 $374.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $370.00 $345.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $380.00 $365.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $380.00 $380.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $405.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stryker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stryker's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stryker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

About Stryker

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Just over one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Stryker's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Stryker's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Stryker faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SYK

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 BTIG Maintains Buy Jan 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SYK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.