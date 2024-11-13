Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Shoals Technologies Gr

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.59, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.00, the current average has increased by 28.78%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Shoals Technologies Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $14.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $46.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $7.00 $7.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.50 $5.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $12.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $10.00 $8.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $5.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Shoals Technologies Gr: A Closer Look

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Shoals Technologies Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Shoals Technologies Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

