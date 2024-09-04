Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Shift4 Payments

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Shift4 Payments, revealing an average target of $90.6, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 5.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $86.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $66.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Shift4 Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shift4 Payments analyst ratings.

Get to Know Shift4 Payments Better

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Key Indicators: Shift4 Payments's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Shift4 Payments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FOUR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.