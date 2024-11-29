Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For SentinelOne

Ratings for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SentinelOne and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 11.81% from the previous average price target of $26.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SentinelOne by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $25.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SentinelOne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SentinelOne's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SentinelOne analyst ratings.

Discovering SentinelOne: A Closer Look

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Key Indicators: SentinelOne's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SentinelOne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

