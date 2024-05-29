Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Sage Therapeutics

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 11 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 9 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.76, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Experiencing a 23.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.92.

The perception of Sage Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hoang Citigroup Announces Sell $8.00 - Joel Beatty Baird Announces Neutral $15.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $29.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $28.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $15.00 $26.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $22.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $17.00 $21.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $34.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $17.00 $25.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Lowers Buy $16.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $28.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $24.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $14.00 $24.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $26.00 -

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Sage Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 139.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1372.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -14.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sage Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

