Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Revolve Gr

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Revolve Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.19% increase from the previous average price target of $21.00.

A clear picture of Revolve Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $17.00 $15.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $30.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $20.00

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Breaking Down Revolve Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

