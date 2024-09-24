Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Reinsurance Gr

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $221.5, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.29% from the previous average price target of $206.45.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Reinsurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $228.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $255.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $236.00 $238.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $239.00 $236.00 Mark Dwelle RBC Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $220.00 $208.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $252.00 $194.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $217.00 $216.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $208.00 $195.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $247.00 $240.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $235.00 $228.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Reinsurance Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Reinsurance Gr's Background

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Financial Milestones: Reinsurance Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Reinsurance Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.4% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reinsurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

